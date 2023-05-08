Mixed reactions to the decision not to delay The Flying Pig Marathon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lightning strikes, thunder, and heavy downpours did not hamper The Flying Pig Marathon’s events Sunday morning, however, the last-minute decision not to delay the race stirred a mix of reactions.

While some runners say they had been training for months and were up for the challenge, others felt that the race should have been at least delayed until the storm cooled off because of the dangerous conditions.

Flying Pig’s officials issued a shelter-in-place 45 minutes into the race, but FOX19 NOW’s Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says that wasn’t enough and explains why the organizers’ decision not to delay the race put everyone’s safety at risk.

“A lot of courses are like this - where are you going to shelter in place? There’s miles where there’s nowhere to shelter so that really wasn’t a good policy,” Horstmeyer says. “Lightning is very powerful - think of your household current, maybe 15-20 volts is enough to kill you - well lightning bolts can be 70,000 - 80,000 AMS and that’s enough to do a lot of damage....if you’re next to someone struck, you’re likely to get struck also.”

“You know, I spent 45 years of my life telling people how dangerous it is to be outside during lightning,” Horstmeyer adds. “There isn’t any safe spot to be outside when there’s lightning outside, and you wake up to them running a race with thousands of people outside - I was astounded.”

Despite the weather conditions, this year’s Flying Pig Marathon winner Jason Sayles had a positive outlook on the day.

“I mean, everyone knew the weather was gonna be pretty awful today going into it, you just had to embrace it, accept it, deal with your shoes being soaked, and fight through it and persevere,” he says.

Another runner said that they would never want to run in that much water again.

Jamie Smith, Board Chair of The Flying Pig, says the committee had all hands on deck, making sure everything was good to go and he says he has no regrets.

“I think we were prepared to do everything we could do, you know if I could have a word with the guy upstairs, that’d be the only thing I would do, but I think our staff was ready; the volunteers have been incredible,” Smith says.

He also says that runners were pleased with the committee’s game-time decision to start the race on time.

“Everyone at the start line kept begging us to make sure they went off, and I stood at the bridge coming back from Kentucky, and that was when it really started to rain hard and runners were elated coming across that bridge,” he says.

The rain-or-shine race drew 18,000 participants from around the world.

