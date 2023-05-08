Contests
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day

By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because of disruptive weather expected for Monday late afternoon through the evening hours with the threat of a few strong to possibly severe storms.

The timeline for any strong to severe storm to develop will be from 4p.m. until 11 p.m. before the severe threat ends in the tri-state. While we could see something isolated pop earlier, this window is when we could expect more widespread activity.

Monday afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and may reach 80° if the sun comes out.

The severe threat for Monday evening is CONDITIONAL due to the above. It’ll be a day where sunshine = more storm energy for the evening storms. As of Sunday night, the Storm Prediction Center has a SLIGHT RISK (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather in the FOX19 NOW viewing area. The main threat includes strong straight-line winds and hail. That being said, we cannot rule out downpours that could result in localized flooding, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and a very low risk for an isolated tornado.

Showers and thunderstorms will end late Monday night into early Tuesday morning with morning temperatures in the upper 50s.

We can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm Tuesday morning, but much of the day looks dry with clouds decreasing throughout the day and cooler - more seasonable - conditions arriving in the tri-state. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 70s with late day sunshine.

Abundant sunshine is on the way Wednesday with highs seasonably warm in the mid 70s. Clouds will build back in the region on Thursday as well as afternoon highs in the low 80s!

