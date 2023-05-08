Contests
Multiple investigations underway into alleged sexual assault on Talawanda school bus

A police investigation and Title IX investigation remain active more than a week after the alleged incident.
(MGN image)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Talawanda School District confirms an investigation is ongoing into an alleged sexual assault on board a school bus.

Police received word of the allegation of gross sexal imposition involving two students on April 28, according to the Oxford Police Department.

The police investigation remains active.

Separately, the district says a Title IX investigation is underway.

The district cannot comment on an open Title IX investigation, a district spokesperson tells us.

Talawanda Schools is currently mired in a federal lawsuit claiming it knowingly ignored “systemic child sexual abuse” and a culture of bullying and intimidation surrounding a girl who came forward with allegations against a teacher. She was 12 at the time.

The girl’s family sued the district in civil court and won an undisclosed settlement.

