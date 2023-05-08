Multiple investigations underway into alleged sexual assault on Talawanda school bus

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Talawanda School District confirms an investigation is ongoing into an alleged sexual assault on board a school bus.

Police received word of the allegation of gross sexal imposition involving two students on April 28, according to the Oxford Police Department.

The police investigation remains active.

Separately, the district says a Title IX investigation is underway.

The district cannot comment on an open Title IX investigation, a district spokesperson tells us.

Talawanda Schools is currently mired in a federal lawsuit claiming it knowingly ignored “systemic child sexual abuse” and a culture of bullying and intimidation surrounding a girl who came forward with allegations against a teacher. She was 12 at the time.

The girl’s family sued the district in civil court and won an undisclosed settlement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.