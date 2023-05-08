NKY school to renovate 86-year-old football stadium in $3M project

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky high school’s football stadium is in the first phase of a $3 million renovation project after failing a building inspection in 2022.

Phase one of the project began Thursday as crews started to demolish the bleachers at Newport High School’s 86-year-old stadium.

“After the demolition has been completed, we will begin the site preparation for the installation of the new 1,500-seat bleachers,” the district’s Director of Facilities and Transportation Dennis Maines said. “Our goal for completion is generally late September or early October. Our first home game is scheduled for Sept. 22, and we are hoping we are advanced in our project timeline to keep that as a home game.”

Last season, the Newport Wildcats played their games away and practiced at Holmes High School due to the stadium’s notwithstanding condition.

Newport Independent School officials say they are hopeful the football team will be able to play two or more games at the stadium this season.

“Anytime you are doing construction these days, you are at the mercy of supply chain issues and the timely delivery of materials,” Newport Independent Schools Superintendent Tony Watts said. “But it is our hope that we can play a few games at home this year. That means a lot to our students, our teams, our fans, and the community, so we hope that can happen.”

Once phase one is complete, the next step is building locker rooms, restrooms, a concession stand and new field lighting. The school district says they plan to seek private donations through fundraising efforts.

Phase two dates have not been announced yet, but demolition is expected to last four to six weeks, Maines said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.