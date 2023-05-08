Contests
Overturned cement truck sends driver to hospital in Butler County.

A cement truck overturned, trapping the driver, just before 8 a.m. Monday between Allison...
A cement truck overturned, trapping the driver, just before 8 a.m. Monday between Allison Avenue and Walden Ponds Circle, according to a Butler County dispatcher.(Provided by Steve Vaughn/WMOH Am Radio)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Watch for delays on Ohio 4 in Fairfield Township Monday morning.

A cement truck overturned, trapping the driver, just before 8 a.m. on northbound Ohio 4 between Allison Avenue and Walden Ponds Circle, according to a Butler County dispatcher.

The driver was extricated and transported in an ambulance to Fort Hamilton Hospital, he said.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as as soon more details are available.

