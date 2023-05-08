Contests
Police: Cleveland EMS employee missing and endangered

Lachelle Jordan
Lachelle Jordan(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the community’s help to find a missing woman who is believed to be endangered.

Police say 30-year-old Lachelle Jordan was last seen May 6 in the 11600 block of Fairport Avenue in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Police confirmed Jordan is an employee with Cleveland EMS, and said her disappearance is being considered “suspicious”.

A family member confirmed to 19 News Jordan is expected to testify in a rape case involving 65-year-old Michael Stennett, indicted in 2022.

Court records show the incident occurred in August of 2021.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

