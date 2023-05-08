Coroner at shooting scene in Mt. Airy
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are at the scene of a shooting in Mt. Airy Monday night.
CPD District Five officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 2600 block of Chesterfield Court.
Police confirm the shooting but have not said anything about the victim.
CPD’s Criminal Investigations Section is at the scene.
The Hamilton County Coroner arrived around 7:25 p.m.
Neighbors tell us they heard at least two gunshots, which they initially believed were fireworks.
