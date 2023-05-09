Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

22-year-old man killed in Mt. Airy shooting

By Simone Jameson and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old man is dead in Cincinnati’s latest homicide, police said early Tuesday.

He was found shot just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Chesterfield Court in Mt. Airy.

Jahsiel Al Amin of North College Hill was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Neighbors tell us they heard at least two gunshots, which they initially believed were fireworks.

William Chapel owns a building located just feet from where the shots rang out and where investigators discovered a body.

He says the ordeal was too close for comfort in a neighborhood with many young children.

“It’s a lot of families, a lot of children and people from Nepal,” he said.

Chapel says the area is plagued by crime committed by those who don’t live nearby.

“It’s people that come in from other places,” he said. “You know how they come, like, downtown and do crazy stuff downtown, and they’ll be living out in Avondale... Put the guns down and be safe. Be aware of your surroundings.”

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Curl hosts “JonJon and Friends” on KISS 107.1.
Cincinnati radio personality arrested in NKY
Tobie Ramsey
Driver turns himself in after crashing into crowded Loveland restaurant patio
Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to disruptive weather through the evening with the...
First Alert Weather Day: Risk increases for strong or severe storms
A rendering of Newport High School's soon-to-be bleachers. The football stadium was built in...
NKY school to renovate 86-year-old football stadium in $3M project

Latest News

Southgate Independent School District partners with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office in...
NKY school district obtains $61K to pay for its first School Resource Officer
Two medical helicopters responded to crashes that sent three people to the hospital and shut...
Medical helicopters respond to crashes that closed NB I-71 in NKY overnight
First Alert Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Organizers of the Flying Pig decided moments before the marathon started to continue the race...
Flying Pig organizers double down on decision to start races amid thunderstorm