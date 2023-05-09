22-year-old man killed in Mt. Airy shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old man is dead in Cincinnati’s latest homicide, police said early Tuesday.

He was found shot just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Chesterfield Court in Mt. Airy.

Jahsiel Al Amin of North College Hill was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Neighbors tell us they heard at least two gunshots, which they initially believed were fireworks.

William Chapel owns a building located just feet from where the shots rang out and where investigators discovered a body.

He says the ordeal was too close for comfort in a neighborhood with many young children.

“It’s a lot of families, a lot of children and people from Nepal,” he said.

Chapel says the area is plagued by crime committed by those who don’t live nearby.

“It’s people that come in from other places,” he said. “You know how they come, like, downtown and do crazy stuff downtown, and they’ll be living out in Avondale... Put the guns down and be safe. Be aware of your surroundings.”

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

