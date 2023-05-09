Cincinnati eliminating one police district by end of year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is moving from five to four police districts by the end of 2023, officials announced Tuesday.

District Five is being dissolved due to the district’s persistent facility issues, said Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long.

There are eight Cincinnati neighborhoods that District Five officers serve. Below is a breakdown of the neighborhoods and which district will take over that patrol:

Neighborhood Current District New District College Hill District Five District Three Mt. Airy District Five District Three Northside District Five District Three Camp Washington District Five District Three Winton Hills District Five District Four Spring Grove Village District Five District Four Clifton District Five District Four CUF District Five District One

Mt. Auburn and Walnut Hills, which are currently patrolled by District Four officers, will also see change.

District One officers will take over Mt. Auburn, while officers in District Two take over Walnut Hills.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge was adamant there will not be a disruption in providing police services to the 52 neighborhoods across the city.

“As we all prepare for the closing of District Five, rest assured that there will be no interruption in police services and our remaining police districts will continue to be accessible to all,” Chief Theetge explained.

Redistricting will result in one less captain position, but the chief said no officers will lose their job or be demoted.

Officers will be reassigned to new districts and facilities will be upgraded where needed to accommodate the new staffing assignments.

There will be two town halls to answer questions and speak directly to the public about the changes.

June 7: College Hill Recreation Center Gym from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

June 27: Winton Hills Recreation Center Gym from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

