Cincinnati pizza chain opens second location in Northern Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Local Greater Cincinnati chain Dewey’s Pizza opened its new location in Covington Tuesday morning with a special drink offer for customers looking beyond beer and wine.

The new restaurant is the only Dewey’s Pizza that is offering samples of the franchise’s new signature cocktails in addition to all of the full menu items, such as its award-winning salads, locally curated beer and wine lists and massive calzones.

“We are excited to serve Covington,” President of Dewey’s Pizza Chuck Lipp said. “It’s been a pleasure to work alongside Braxton Brewing Company to service their taproom and now we have the honor of opening our full-service dining room right next door. The team is beyond thrilled to accomplish this milestone, opening our second Northern Kentucky location, and join the community.”

This will be the second Dewey’s in Northern Kentucky, located at 43 W 7th St.

The franchise says they also have plans to open a third location in Union in 2024.

