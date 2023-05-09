Coroner: 1 dead in vehicle fire on I-275

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire on Interstate 275 westbound, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was involved in a crash on the highway.

I-275 westbound between Five Mile Road and State Route 52 has been shut down for several hours now.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash at this time.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office just confirmed with me that one person is dead after this crash. They have not reported any more deaths or injuries. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says they will provide updates later today. @FOX19 https://t.co/j5AfTRAKsz — Kendall Hyde (@KendallHydeTV) May 9, 2023

