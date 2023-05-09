Contests
Coroner: 1 dead in vehicle fire on I-275

Westbound Interstate 275 is shut down between Five Mile Road and SR-52, officials said.
Westbound Interstate 275 is shut down between Five Mile Road and SR-52, officials said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire on Interstate 275 westbound, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was involved in a crash on the highway.

I-275 westbound between Five Mile Road and State Route 52 has been shut down for several hours now.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash at this time.

