Coroner’s office responding to vehicle fire on I-275

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 275 westbound.

The highway has been shut down for several hours between Five Mile Road and State Route 52, Hamilton County dispatch said.

EMS and fire crews were dispatched to the scene of at least one vehicle on fire.

As of now, it is unknown how the vehicle caught fire, how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

Breaking I-275 westbound is shut down due to a vehicle that caught fire, Hamilton County dispatch confirmed. Pictured is a blue Tesla with visible damage to the trunck and hood. To the far left is a vehicle that looks like it was also involved in the accident. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/U6ZiFqu3gn — Kendall Hyde (@KendallHydeTV) May 9, 2023

