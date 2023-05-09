Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Former Vice President Mike Pence in Cincinnati as he mulls 2024 presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence gives short speech about American energy policy during a visit...
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives short speech about American energy policy during a visit to Cincinnati in June 2022. Photo: Sam Greene/The Enquirer(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Scott Wartman
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak to a Christian public policy group in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Pence’s address tonight before the Center for Christian Virtue’s gala at the Duke Energy Convention Center comes as he considers a 2024 run for president.

Another possible GOP presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, spoke April 13 to Republicans in West Chester Township just north of Cincinnati.

Pence and aides have said they expect to make an announcement about a presidential run by late June.

In the meantime, he’s traveling to key primary states of Iowa, where he spoke to the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition in April, and New Hampshire, where he’s scheduled to appear later this month.

In Cincinnati, Pence will speak to a group that has emerged as a growing voice in the culture wars. The Center for Christian Virtue, a Columbus-based group, has been one of the state’s prominent opponents of abortion and has supported providing more tax money to private schools.

Pence is one of several Republicans mulling a 2024 presidential run, including Cincinnati native and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Pence last visited the region in June 2022 when he joined Gov. Mike DeWine and the region’s oil and gas executives for a roundtable at a company in Spring Grove Village.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Most Read

Jonathan Curl hosts “JonJon and Friends” on KISS 107.1.
Cincinnati radio personality arrested in NKY
Tobie Ramsey
Driver turns himself in after crashing into crowded Loveland restaurant patio
Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to disruptive weather through the evening with the...
First Alert Weather Day: Risk increases for strong or severe storms
A 22-year-old man is dead in Cincinnati’s latest homicide, police said early Tuesday.
22-year-old man killed in Mt. Airy shooting
A rendering of Newport High School's soon-to-be bleachers. The football stadium was built in...
NKY school to renovate 86-year-old football stadium in $3M project

Latest News

gavel
ACLU of Kentucky announces lawsuit over ‘anti-trans’ law
Loveland, Forest Hills pass controversial school district levies
Voting Machines on Election Day.
Tuesday is Election Day: Who, what will be on the ballot for several counties in Ohio
Ohio Primary/Special Election has multiple tax levies on the ballot this year
Ohio Primary/Special Election has multiple tax levies on the ballot this year