Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr. to launch AI at drive-thrus

AI is coming to select Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations.
AI is coming to select Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some fast-food chains are the latest businesses to jump on the artificial intelligence bandwagon.

According to a release by parent company CKE Restaurant Holdings, select Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations are launching artificial intelligence technology to take orders at drive-thrus.

The company said it’s to boost accuracy, speed and revenue as well as manage staffing shortages.

The company is partnering with Presto Automation, Open City and Valyant AI.

The release noted a pilot program with Presto yielded a “significant” hike in revenue, thanks to the technology’s ability to upsell customers.

Presto also lists Del Taco and Checkers as clients.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Curl hosts “JonJon and Friends” on KISS 107.1.
Cincinnati radio personality arrested in NKY
Tobie Ramsey
Driver turns himself in after crashing into crowded Loveland restaurant patio
Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to disruptive weather through the evening with the...
First Alert Weather Day: Risk increases for strong or severe storms
A 22-year-old man is dead in Cincinnati’s latest homicide, police said early Tuesday.
22-year-old man killed in Mt. Airy shooting
A rendering of Newport High School's soon-to-be bleachers. The football stadium was built in...
NKY school to renovate 86-year-old football stadium in $3M project

Latest News

Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her
Photo via Facebook/The City Flea.
LIST: 6 May events happening in the Tri-State
The alleged gunman appeared to have an obsession with Nazis, weapons and mass shooters.
Details revealed on shooting suspect, victims in Texas mall mass shooting
A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to...
Man in beer costume arrested for DUI, sheriff’s office says