I-275 westbound closed due to vehicle fire
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 275 westbound is shut down due to a vehicle that caught fire, Hamilton County dispatch confirmed.
The interstate is shut down between Five Mile Road and SR-52, officials said.
EMS and fire crews were dispatched to the scene.
It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
