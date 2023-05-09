Contests
I-275 westbound closed due to vehicle fire

Westbound Interstate 275 is shut down between Five Mile Road and SR-52, officials said.
Westbound Interstate 275 is shut down between Five Mile Road and SR-52, officials said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 275 westbound is shut down due to a vehicle that caught fire, Hamilton County dispatch confirmed.

The interstate is shut down between Five Mile Road and SR-52, officials said.

EMS and fire crews were dispatched to the scene.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

