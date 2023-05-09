LIST: 6 May events happening in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the weather begins to transition into sunny days and temperatures warm up, more people are starting to crave being outside.

The Flying Pig Marathon, one of the biggest events held in Cincinnati, has now passed, so what else is there left to do for the month of May?

Here is a list of six events happening in the Tri-State for the rest of May.

Cincinnati’s urban flea market returns to Washington Park on Saturday, May 13, with dozens of vendors, small businesses and community organizations.

The organized shopping event has been going on since June 4, 2011, and it has just kept growing since.

Join thousands of shoppers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Washington Park for the monthly summer-fall event.

For more information, visit City Flea’s website.

The City Flea, Cincinnati's urban flea market, begins its summer season on May 8. (WXIX)

The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance is hosting its 10th annual Loveland Food Truck Rally Saturday, May 13 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Shoppers Haven Plaza.

More than 25 food trucks will be in attendance serving a wide variety of menu items and beverages, such as seltzers, beer and wine.

Live music and family activities will be held at the annual festival, including an Orange Theory Fitness class.

To see which food trucks will be in attendance or to check out Saturday’s full schedule, click this link.

The Madeira Chamber of Commerce is kicking off its Second Saturday Music Series on May 13 in the city’s new DORA District.

Saturday’s performance will feature Full Moon Ranch and The Whistlepigs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The monthly event will be held from May through October on every second Saturday of the month.

“If you haven’t had a chance to visit Madeira in the past year, there are so many fantastic places to discover,” Executive Director of the Madeira Chamber of Commerce David Peterson said. “Our Second Saturdays are definitely the perfect opportunity to see what you’ve been missing.”

There are seven businesses surrounding the DORA district, including Ali’s Bar and Grill, Monk Sushi and SwingLine Madeira, which all opened in 2022.

For more information or to see who will be playing at Second Saturday’s, visit the Madeira Chamber of Commerce website.

Full Moon Ranch band (Madeira Chamber of Commerce)

What was once a college class project is now a monthly city tradition known as Art on Vine, an event that showcases various mediums of art from handmade jewelry to fine art paintings.

Celebrate mother’s day this year at Art on Vine, and get to know, learn or buy from over 80 local makers.

The local art market will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at Washington Park.

For more information on vendors and when the next Art on Vine will be, visit their website.

Over 80 Cincinnati-based artists set up booths in Fountain Square for Art on Vine Saturday. (WXIX)

One of the nation’s largest food and arts festivals returns to downtown Cincinnati over Memorial Day Weekend with more than 70 vendors.

For three days, people from all over can experience the Holy Trinity of the Queen City - food, beer and live music.

Located on four blocks of Fifth Street, the free admission event will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on May 27-28 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 29.

For more information on Taste of Cincinnati, visit their website here.

Taste of Cincinnati restaurants and food trucks announced (tcw-wxix)

The Purple People Bridge will be filled with the Tri-State’s top bars and restaurants on Saturday, May 19 for the 9th annual Margarita Madness.

This “high energy” event will have several restaurants serving light bites, including El Barril, Mazunte and Bakersfield.

Margarita lovers can try a wide variety of margaritas and vote on which they believe is the Tri-State’s best.

General admission tickets range from $40 to $50, and include the following:

Admission

10 drink tickets

Food samples

Live music

One token to submit a ballot for People’s Choice Best Margarita

VIP tickets range from $70 to $80 and include the same amenities as a GA ticket, plus more:

Early entry at 5 p.m.

Access to a VIP-only lounge

Margarita Madness is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Purple People Bridge.

To buy tickets, click this link.

Margarita Madness will be held on the Purple People Bridge. (Neil Conway / CC BY 2.0)

