Man claims innocence as judge announces sentencing for ‘execution-style’ murder

The victim was shot nine times in his head and torso as he sat in the barbershop chair on his birthday.
By Amber Jayanth
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man will spend 24 years to life in prison for an “execution-style” murder at a Roselawn barbershop.

Jahman Akins was in court Tuesday to receive the sentence for the Jan. 5, 2021, killing of 38-year-old Kevin Suttles, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Suttles was shot nine times in his head and torso as he sat in the barbershop chair on his birthday.

As he sat in court Tuesday, Akins appeared to show little remorse and proclaimed his innocence.

“I would like the family to know that even though I am found guilty, I still plead innocent to the situation,” Akins declared inside the courtroom.

The prosecution asked for a consecutive sentence of 24 years to life for two counts of murder, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

After Suttles’ murder, prosecutors say Akins was seen on camera wearing a bloody shirt that he later threw into a trash can.

During the sentencing, Suttles’ mother had a few words for Akins.

“If you didn’t do it, how did my son’s DNA get on you?” the mother asked of her son’s convicted killer. “All I got to say is Kevin Damar Suttles. Remember his name. You are going to think about him every day you wake up and every night before you go to sleep. And I don’t even hate you because that’s too good for you because to me you are nothing.”

