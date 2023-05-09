Man sentenced to 25.5 years for uncle’s death

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A judge sentenced a man to 25 and a half years in prison on Tuesday for killing his uncle.

Denzel Fuller received the sentence after he pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter, a weapons charge, and tampering with evidence in March.

Middletown police arrested Denzel back in August for the death of his uncle, 42-year-old Terry Fuller.

Officers say they were sent to Grand Avenue for a report of gunshots and found Terry dead on the sidewalk.

Police think the two men had been arguing before the shooting.

Denzel was initially accused of murder and felonious assault, but those charges were dismissed when he entered the plea.

Court records show Denzel did get the maximum sentence in this case.

After he’s released from prison, he will be on parole.

