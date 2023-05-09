Contests
Medical helicopters respond to crashes that closed NB I-71 in NKY overnight

Two medical helicopters responded to crashes that sent three people to the hospital and shut down northbound Interstate 71 in Northern Kentucky for several hours overnight, according to Gallatin County EMS.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPARTA, Ky. (WXIX) - Two medical helicopters responded to crashes that sent three people to the hospital and shut down northbound Interstate 71 in Northern Kentucky for several hours overnight, according to Gallatin County EMS.

The first crash involved a single vehicle around 10 p.m. Monday a mile north of the Kentucky Speedway exit in Sparta.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The second crash occurred shortly on NB I-71 at the Kentucky Speedway exit.

This one involved four vehicles and injured two people.

One of those was a serious injury requiring a second medical helicopter to respond and fly that person to UC hospital in Cincinnati.

A second person hurt in the 4-vehicle crash was transported to the same hospital in an ambulance.

The highway was shut down for more than four hours overnight.

It reopened about 2:30 p.m.

Kentucky State Police are investigating but they repeatedly declined to release information until after 8 a.m. Tuesday, even basic warnings for motorists to avoid the area while all lanes were blocked.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

