Tuesday will be gorgeous!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Comfortable and cloudy to start out on Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon looks dry with clouds decreasing throughout the day and cooler - more seasonable - conditions arriving in the tri-state. Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 70s with late day sunshine.

Abundant sunshine is on the way Wednesday with highs seasonably warm near 77 degrees. Clouds will build back in the region on Thursday as well as afternoon highs in the low 80s!

Our next chance for rain arrives Friday and through the weekend. While not a wash out we will be watching for scattered thunderstorms with highs near 80 degrees.

