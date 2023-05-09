Winton Woods employee accused of sending sexual messages to 14-year-old, police say

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A Winton Woods City Schools employee is accused of sending sexual text messages to a student, according to Forest Park police.

The employee faces a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, police say.

Officers received a report shortly before noon on Monday that the employee had sent inappropriate messages that were sexual in nature to a 14-year-old, according to the police report.

The incident was first reported to the school principal, who then notified the school resource officer and the 14-year-old’s parents, per the report.

The employee has been removed from his position pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Superintendent Anthony Smith.

Smith says the district has reached out to all parents of students that may allegedly be involved. He adds all students are safe.

“This information has been disseminated to the appropriate authorities, and we are conducting a thorough investigation,” Smith told FOX19. “Our proactive measures tend to be our best support, which is that students are guided to ‘see something, say something.’ In our comprehensive project-based learning educational community, the ‘see something, say something’ protocol has been paramount in our decision-making process.”

