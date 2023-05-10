Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

AP source: Harris postpones MTV event over writers’ strike

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on April 21, 2023....
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on April 21, 2023. A MTV special on mental health that was expected to feature Harris next week has been postponed, according to her office. A person familiar with the decision said Harris chose not to travel to the Los Angeles-area event because it would have been seen as crossing the picket line for striking Hollywood writers.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Hollywood writers’ strike that’s snarling the television and movie industries has now scrambled the White House schedule.

A MTV special on mental health that was expected to feature Vice President Kamala Harris next week has been postponed, according to her office.

A person familiar with the decision said Harris chose not to travel to the Los Angeles-area event because that would have been seen as crossing the picket line. That’s a political nonstarter for Democrats who rely on union support.

The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity about the decision to postpone MTV’s Mental Health Action Day Conversation.

President Joe Biden called for a “fair deal” for writers at a White House movie screening this week.

“Nights like these are a reminder of stories and the importance of treating storytellers with the dignity, respect and the value they deserve,” Biden said. “I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved and the writers are given a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Curl hosts “JonJon and Friends” on KISS 107.1.
Cincinnati radio personality arrested in NKY
Westbound Interstate 275 was shut down between Five Mile Road and SR-52 for several hours.
1 dead after fiery crash on I-275 WB, coroner says
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along...
Cincinnati pizza chain opens second location in Northern Kentucky
A 22-year-old man is dead in Cincinnati’s latest homicide, police said early Tuesday.
22-year-old man killed in Mt. Airy shooting identified

Latest News

FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern creates fund for homeowners near Ohio derailment to compensate for decline in value
FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making his thoughts known about a Senate tactic.
Defense chief slams Senate halt on military promotions, nominations
Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Center for his...
Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years
Photo of Bob Huggins
‘Repulsive and offensive:’ Xavier University President addresses Bob Huggins controversy
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. A trial...
Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher takes responsibility