Bengals at Chiefs for Week 17 of 2023 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Sam Hubbard walks off the field at the conclusion of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won, 23-20.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals announced Wednesday that they will be playing Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.

The New Year’s Eve game will be held at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m.

This is one of the “hottest rivalries” in the AFC, according to Bengals Senior Writer Geoff Hobson.

The Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC championship in 2022, but Kansas City came out on top in 2023 with a last-second kick that ended the game 23-20 and later allowed them to advance to the Super Bowl and win.

In the team’s entirety, the Bengals have won three AFC championships, while the Chiefs have won six.

The Bengals full regular-season schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m.

