Bengals at Chiefs for Week 17 of 2023 NFL season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals announced Wednesday that they will be playing Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.

The New Year’s Eve game will be held at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m.

This is one of the “hottest rivalries” in the AFC, according to Bengals Senior Writer Geoff Hobson.

The Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC championship in 2022, but Kansas City came out on top in 2023 with a last-second kick that ended the game 23-20 and later allowed them to advance to the Super Bowl and win.

In the team’s entirety, the Bengals have won three AFC championships, while the Chiefs have won six.

The Bengals full regular-season schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.