BODYCAM: Man headbuts deputy during arrest in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Bodycam footage shows a man fighting with Boone County Sheriff’s deputies after he stumbled in front of a deputy’s car.

Court records claim the man, Troy Williams, also threatened to shoot all the deputies involved in his arrest.

Williams is at the Boone County Detention Center on charges including assault and terroristic threatening. He is held on a $10,000 bond.

Deputies say Williams smelled of alcohol during the altercation in late March. Williams said he only had two beers.

A deputy detained him at the scene after Williams took off his jacket and got in a fighting stance, according to court records.

The footage shows the man believed to be Williams continue to resist.

“I didn’t do nothing,” he shouts. “I’m trying to get f*****g home.”

A deputy claims Williams headbutted him in the face and tried to kick the others present.

Court records claim Williams spit on multiple deputies when he got to the jail.

He will be back in court on June 9.

