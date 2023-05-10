Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

BODYCAM: Man headbuts deputy during arrest in Boone County

The man allegedly kicked at his arresting officers and spat on deputies at the jail.
By Courtney King
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Bodycam footage shows a man fighting with Boone County Sheriff’s deputies after he stumbled in front of a deputy’s car.

Court records claim the man, Troy Williams, also threatened to shoot all the deputies involved in his arrest.

Williams is at the Boone County Detention Center on charges including assault and terroristic threatening. He is held on a $10,000 bond.

Deputies say Williams smelled of alcohol during the altercation in late March. Williams said he only had two beers.

A deputy detained him at the scene after Williams took off his jacket and got in a fighting stance, according to court records.

The footage shows the man believed to be Williams continue to resist.

“I didn’t do nothing,” he shouts. “I’m trying to get f*****g home.”

A deputy claims Williams headbutted him in the face and tried to kick the others present.

Court records claim Williams spit on multiple deputies when he got to the jail.

He will be back in court on June 9.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Curl hosts “JonJon and Friends” on KISS 107.1.
Cincinnati radio personality arrested in NKY
Westbound Interstate 275 was shut down between Five Mile Road and SR-52 for several hours.
1 dead after fiery crash on I-275 WB, coroner says
Tobie Ramsey
Driver turns himself in after crashing into crowded Loveland restaurant patio
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
A 22-year-old man is dead in Cincinnati’s latest homicide, police said early Tuesday.
22-year-old man killed in Mt. Airy shooting identified

Latest News

Heavy police presence at Cleves mobile home park
SWAT responds to Cleves mobile home park
Daniel Johnson
A Cincinnati man brutally murdered his wife in 1989. Now their daughter fears he’ll be set free
The Ovation Pedestrian Bridge is complete and the city is celebrating in a special way.
Newport celebrating Ovation Pedestrian Bridge completion in special way
Denzel Fuller was sentenced to the max.
Man sentenced to 25.5 years for uncle’s death