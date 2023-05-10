Contests
Chamber of commerce weather Wednesday afternoon

Chances of rain increase going into the weekend
Chances of rain increase starting Friday and linger into Mother's Day weekend.
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday afternoon will be sunny with low humidity thanks to light east winds. Daytime highs will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday will have clouds building back in the region to become mostly cloudy, though this won’t affect temperatures as highs will be in the low 80s!

Thursday night a few showers will move into the FOX19 NOW viewing area and continue into Friday.

Friday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off through the day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Though Mother’s Day weekend looks unsettled, it won’t be a washout all weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be widespread on Saturday and only isolated showers on Mother’s Day afternoon on what will be an otherwise mostly cloudy day.

Mother’s Day weekend will be warm with lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s. In addition the humidity will be at early summer levels, (not Dog Days levels) Friday and Saturday. For Mother’s day humidity levels will drop to comfortable.

Dry and comfortable conditions are expected early next week with highs in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds!

