A Cincinnati man brutally murdered his wife in 1989. Now their daughter fears he’ll be set free

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is fighting to keep her father behind bars 33 years after he pleaded guilty to murdering her mother.

Daniel Johnson given a sentence of 20 years to life for brutally murdering his estranged wife, Angela Johnson Florimonte, in December 1989.

Florimonte was 28 at the time.

Daniel will be eligible for parole later this summer. Jennifer Johnson is doing everything she can to stop him from getting it.

“The day after Christmas in 1989, my father kidnapped my mother from work and drover her body to his work on River Road at Kosmos Cement and beat her to death,” Jennifer said Tuesday. “He destroyed my life.”

Authorities have said Daniel also raped Florimonte before burying her in a shallow grave.

Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel on a capital charge of aggravated murder following a confession he gave before recanting. He accepted a plea deal to avoid the death penalty.

Jennifer was 5 when it happened.

“My memory is the cemetery. Her tombstone is where I went and talked to my mom,” she said. “I can’t tell my kids anything about their grandma because I don’t remember.”

The Ohio Parole Board has decided on a preliminary basis to release Daniel, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

His hearing is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 30.

Hamilton County Prosecutor says this Ohio Parole Board is much more liberal with regard to releasing potential parolees than in years past.

“That’s kind of the sentiment of the current climate that we’re in,” she said. “Even on cases that we argue very vehemently to keep the person behind bars much longer, we’re not as successful in recent years.”

Jennifer fears that her father’s release will jeopardize her safety and the safety of her children.

“I’ve asked my dad why he’s done it, and he’s never once apologized,” she said. “All he’s done is threatened me—and he’s blamed it on my mom. He’s a monster.”

Jennifer pleads for signatures on a petition posted to the prosecutor’s office’s website.

“I don’t want to run my whole life,” she said. “I don’t want to live in fear the rest of my life. I’m going to do everything it takes. I’ll never stop fighting for my mom.”

