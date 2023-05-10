Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Cincinnati Zoo celebrates moms with free admission Mother’s Day

Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Bibi's new baby is a boy.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s all about mom this Sunday at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

In celebration of Mother’s Day on May 14, every mom who comes to the Zoo will receive free admission.

All you have to do to enter for free is let the employees at the turnstiles know that you are a mother.

In addition to free admission, moms will receive free collectible Zoo Babies posters, digital photos and bubble wands courtesy of General Electric Credit Union.

You can see the Zoo Babies ‘Class of 2023′ through May 31.

For more information, visit cincinnatizoo.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Curl hosts “JonJon and Friends” on KISS 107.1.
Cincinnati radio personality arrested in NKY
Westbound Interstate 275 was shut down between Five Mile Road and SR-52 for several hours.
1 dead after fiery crash on I-275 WB, coroner says
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along...
Cincinnati pizza chain opens second location in Northern Kentucky
A 22-year-old man is dead in Cincinnati’s latest homicide, police said early Tuesday.
22-year-old man killed in Mt. Airy shooting identified

Latest News

The P&G Music Stage at 2020 Taste of Cincinnati. File photo
LIST: Here’s who’s performing at this year’s Taste of Cincinnati
'Banksyland' makes to make a stop in Cincinnati this weekend.
Unauthorized Banksy art exhibit comes to Cincinnati this weekend
TT's Take: 'Beef' now streaming on Netflix
TT's Take: 'Beef' now streaming on Netflix
The LEGO-themed extravaganza will be open from Oct. 21-22 on Vine Street, Brick Burger said.
LEGO-themed burger joint coming to Cincinnati