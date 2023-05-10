Cincinnati Zoo celebrates moms with free admission Mother’s Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s all about mom this Sunday at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

In celebration of Mother’s Day on May 14, every mom who comes to the Zoo will receive free admission.

Hey kids! Bring your Moms to the Zoo this Sunday for Mother's Day! All Moms get FREE admission!!! pic.twitter.com/icffOSdmGA — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) May 10, 2023

All you have to do to enter for free is let the employees at the turnstiles know that you are a mother.

In addition to free admission, moms will receive free collectible Zoo Babies posters, digital photos and bubble wands courtesy of General Electric Credit Union.

You can see the Zoo Babies ‘Class of 2023′ through May 31.

For more information, visit cincinnatizoo.org.

