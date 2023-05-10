Cleves dad barricaded inside trailer with multiple guns, 4 kids: court docs

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A SWAT standoff in Cleves ended overnight with the suspect under arrest on multiple charges after he barricaded inside his trailer with several guns and his four young children, court records show.

Michael McMillen, 36, is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He was booked in at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday on four counts of endangering children and one count each of inducing panic, strangulation and domestic violence.

Jail officials tell FO19 NOW McMillen will be arraigned in just a few hours, at 9 a.m.

McMillen was arrested in a nearly identical standoff involving a shotgun and one of his young children back in 2014, court records show.

His latest SWAT standoff unfolded Tuesday night at the Westbrook Village Mobile Home park on State Route 128.

McMillan was barricaded inside his trailer with multiple guns and his four young children inside, court records show.

The children’s ages are listed as 2, 2, 6 and 10.

Heavy police presence at Cleves mobile home park

Law enforcement officers including Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies responded about 8 p.m.

Two SWAT trucks arrived at 10:15 p.m.

Neighbors were instructed to stay inside.

McMillen “barricaded himself inside of his trailer with his 4 kids and several guns after a domestic disturbance causing several residents to be evacuated and displaced for approximately 6 hours, a SWAT response and serious threat of harm to the residents of the trailer park,” sheriff’s officials wrote in criminal complaints.

Other court records allege McMillen “refused all commands from law enforcement, causing SWAT to seek a search warrant and enter his house, putting his children in danger.”

McMillen also held authorities at bay in a similar method on Christmas Eve 2014, according to court records and FOX19 NOW coverage at the time.

McMillen refused to answer the door of his residence on East State Road, barricading inside with multiple guns and his small child, court filings state.

Authorities shut down East State Road “due to a possible hostage situation” and used an intercom to try to coax him out, according to a 2014 criminal complaint.

They convinced him to surrender two hours later. Once they got inside the home, police said they found a 12-gauge shotgun lying next to where he was staying with his child, court records state.

He was charged with endangering children, inducing panic and domestic violence.

All of those charges were dismissed on April 15, 2015, and he pleaded guilty to a single reduced charge of disorderly conduct, the court docket shows.

His sentence of 30 days in jail was suspended.

He was put on probation for a year, until April 2016.

That was extended until August 2016 because he still owed $110 in fines, court records show.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.