Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Cleves SWAT standoff ends with suspect under arrest

By Chancelor Winn and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A SWAT standoff in Cleves that started as a domestic situation Tuesday night has ended with the suspect “in custody,” according to a spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

“That is all we have for now,” wrote Kyla Woods in a statement early Wednesday. “I’ll send those details and any additional pertinent information later today.”

The standoff unfolded at the Westbrook Village Mobile Home park off State Route 128.

Law enforcement officers including Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies first responded to the domestic call at 8 p.m.

The suspect refused to come out, according to Woods.

Two SWAT trucks arrived around 10:15 p.m.

Neighbors were instructed to stay inside.

FOX19 NOW confirmed early Wednesday the suspect taken into custody is Michael McMillen and he’s under arrest on multiple charges.

What’s more, he was charged in an identical standoff on Christmas Eve 2014, court records show.

Cleves dad barricaded inside trailer with multiple guns, 4 kids: court docs

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Curl hosts “JonJon and Friends” on KISS 107.1.
Cincinnati radio personality arrested in NKY
Westbound Interstate 275 was shut down between Five Mile Road and SR-52 for several hours.
1 dead after fiery crash on I-275 WB, coroner says
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along...
Cincinnati pizza chain opens second location in Northern Kentucky
A 22-year-old man is dead in Cincinnati’s latest homicide, police said early Tuesday.
22-year-old man killed in Mt. Airy shooting identified

Latest News

Rainbow fentanyl was seized by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and taken in for testing at...
‘Death disguised as candy:’ Rainbow fentanyl found in Ohio, AG says
Michael McMillen's 2014 mug shot. His new one isn't available yet at the Hamilton County...
Cleves dad barricaded inside trailer with multiple guns, 4 kids: court docs
First Alert Wednesday Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Weather Forecast
Bodycam footage shoes man headbutting and kicking sheriff's deputy in Boone County
BODYCAM: Man headbuts deputy during arrest in Boone County