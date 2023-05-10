Cleves SWAT standoff ends with suspect under arrest

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A SWAT standoff in Cleves that started as a domestic situation Tuesday night has ended with the suspect “in custody,” according to a spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

“That is all we have for now,” wrote Kyla Woods in a statement early Wednesday. “I’ll send those details and any additional pertinent information later today.”

The standoff unfolded at the Westbrook Village Mobile Home park off State Route 128.

Law enforcement officers including Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies first responded to the domestic call at 8 p.m.

The suspect refused to come out, according to Woods.

Two SWAT trucks arrived around 10:15 p.m.

Neighbors were instructed to stay inside.

FOX19 NOW confirmed early Wednesday the suspect taken into custody is Michael McMillen and he’s under arrest on multiple charges.

What’s more, he was charged in an identical standoff on Christmas Eve 2014, court records show.

