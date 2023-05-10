Coroner: Male died in fiery I-275 crash

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A male died in the fiery crash that closed westbound Interstate I-275 for hours Tuesday in Anderson Township, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The highway was shut down between Five Mile Road and U.S. 52 for nearly six hours, from about 10 a.m. until 3:45 p.m.

The male’s name was not released Wednesday while the coroner’s office and county sheriff’s office continue to investigate.

Sheriff’s officials told FOX19 NOW on Tuesday they did not know how or why the vehicle was involved in the crash.

They also have not said how many people were involved in the crash or if anyone else was hurt.

FOX19 NOW asked for an update Wednesday, along with a copy of the incident report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.