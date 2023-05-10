Contests
Coroner: Male died in fiery I-275 crash

One person is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 275 westbound, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A male died in the fiery crash that closed westbound Interstate I-275 for hours Tuesday in Anderson Township, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The highway was shut down between Five Mile Road and U.S. 52 for nearly six hours, from about 10 a.m. until 3:45 p.m.

The male’s name was not released Wednesday while the coroner’s office and county sheriff’s office continue to investigate.

Sheriff’s officials told FOX19 NOW on Tuesday they did not know how or why the vehicle was involved in the crash.

They also have not said how many people were involved in the crash or if anyone else was hurt.

FOX19 NOW asked for an update Wednesday, along with a copy of the incident report.

