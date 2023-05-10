Contests
Crews searching Great Miami River for Hamilton man who jumped in after crash

The Hamilton Fire Department River Rescue Team initiated the search and was later joined by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team to search for the man in the Great Miami River, Hamilton police explained.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Mike Schell
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A search continues in the Great Miami River for a man who jumped into the river nearly four days ago, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.

While the body has been found yet, the sheriff’s office says they are looking for a 52-year-old man from Hamilton.

The search started late in the night on May 6 after the Hamilton Police Department says officers were called around 10 p.m. to the area of N. 3rd Street and Black Street for a single-vehicle wreck.

Witnesses told police the driver got out of the vehicle and jumped into the river, according to Hamilton police.

Officers searched the riverbank and saw the man near the Black Street Bridge.

The Hamilton Fire Department River Rescue Team initiated the search and was later joined by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team to search for the man, police explained.

“All indications are they didn’t come out the water,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Tuesday.

Search efforts went on through the night on May 6, but the weather and river conditions the following day disrupted the search, according to Hamilton police.

Crews were able to resume the search for the man on Monday and have been on the water every day since.

The identity of the driver who jumped into the Great Miami River is unknown, police added.

Call Hamilton Police Detective Mark Nicholas at 513-868-5811 (extension 1232) if you have any information.

