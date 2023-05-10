Contests
‘Critical incident’ involving SWAT, BCI unfolding near Lynchburg

Superintendent Jack Fisher posted on Facebook that law enforcement issued the lockdown on all school campuses around 1:30 p.m.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Ohio (WXIX) - A SWAT team is at the scene of a barricaded suspect in Highland County Wednesday evening, authorities say.

The situation is unfolding near US-50 and Rammel Road outside Lynchburg.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is also at the scene.

BCI was requested by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an “officer-involved critical incident” that occurred near Lynchburg, according to BCI spokesperson Steve Irwin.

Negotiations are ongoing. Negotiators have asked the man to come out peacefully and “set down the rifle” several times, Irwin says.

Witnesses have told us us they heard at least three gun shots earlier in the evening prior to the arrival of the SWAT team.

The situation prompted a lockdown for schools in the Lynchburg-Clay School District. The lockdown was lifted late Wednesday afternoon, and students have been dismissed, according to the district superintendent.

US-50 eastbound and westbound between State Route 134 and County Road 6/Danville Road/Russell Road is closed as a result, according to ODOT.

