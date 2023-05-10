Contests
Here’s how to get a free McDonald’s McChicken

McChicken
McChicken(McDonald’s USA)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - McDonald’s is offering a free McChicken sandwich to customers on Wednesday for no minimum purchase.

In order to get this free menu item, fans must order through the McDonald’s mobile app.

People can use the app to order ahead or while they are in the store.

First-time users can receive three times the points on their first mobile order.

The limited-time offer will only be available May 10.

