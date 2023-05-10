Historic Evanston building gets nod for landmark status, putting development in limbo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A developer proposing to tear down a former school building in Evanston for a mixed-income housing project sparred with preservationists during a meeting of Cincinnati’s Historic Conservation Board this week.

Kingsley & Co., led by real estate developer and former Cincinnati Bengals safety Chinedum Ndukwe, wants to demolish the Hoffman School on Durrell Avenue and put up two buildings with around 250 total housing units.

Kingsley has been under contract to purchase the site since last June and is scheduled to close on it in the coming weeks, according to Sonya Jindal Tork, a partner at Taft Stettinius & Hollister, which is representing Kingsley.

The proposed multifamily development from Kingsley & Co. on Durrell Avenue in Evanston. (Kingsley/Reztark/Provided)

The Cincinnati Preservation Association applied for a local historic landmark designation in an attempt to save the building, which is currently owned by Christ Temple Baptist Church. The church is opposed to the designation and supportive of the development, arguing the building should be torn down due to its “unsafe conditions.”

Ndukwe characterized the CPA application as late, incomplete and lacking in a plan for the building’s future. He accused the CPA of filing the application without first seeking permission from the church, which he called “disrespectful,” or consulting the Evanston Community Council.

“It’s disappointing. Ultimately I’m not surprised,” he said.

The board voted unanimously to advance the historic designation, largely following the guidance of the HCB staff. The vote sends the designation up to the Cincinnati Planning Commission and, if it wins approval there, to Cincinnati City Council.

Historically significant?

Storied Cincinnati architecture firm Hannaford & Sons designed the Hoffman School in the Jacobethan Revival style in 1922. The building’s exterior decorative elements remain impressively intact, but Kingsley says the inside is dilapidated and asbestos-ridden. [See images starting on page 148]

A lawyer for the church says the building is needs “major repairs” it can’t afford, including new boilers, and is currently “falling apart.”

Ndukwe noted his firm considered repurposing the building but found it cost-prohibitive. “At the end of the day,” he said, “the economics associated with developing this building do not pencil out.”

The CPA applied for the designation under two of the four criteria listed in Cincinnati’s zoning code, arguing the Hoffman School is associated with events that are historically significant to the city and that it embodies distinctive characteristics representing “a significant and distinguishable entity whose components may lack individual distinction.”

City of Cincinnati Urban Conservator Douglas Owens, speaking on behalf of the HCB staff, claimed the building is tied to the “city beautiful” movement, a progressive period of design that promoted dedicated cafeterias, gyms, athletic fields, playgrounds, large hallways and classrooms with natural light.

The same open spaces make its reuse into affordable housing nearly impossible, according to George Berardi, a northern Ohio architect with significant experience in historical preservation. Berardi testified the Hoffman School would only yield 22 units if remediated because the vast majority of the building is unadaptable open space.

“At one point the building held greater significance for its intended use than it does today,” Berardi said. “It was a good example of Jacobethan architecture. But the property is in disrepair. [Its] useful life is effectively depleted.”

Little of that mattered to the HCB, whose members noted a historic designation depends only on whether a building is historically significant, not the feasibility of repairing it or the quality of the application.

“We should vote to preserve this and let the process play out, and if Kingsley wants to make the case it’s cost-prohibitive, there’s a path to do that,” board member Bob Zielasko said prior to the vote. “But in the short term, if we miss this opportunity, the opportunity is gone.”

Boundary issues

Whether Kingsley can proceed with the development in part as the designation moves forward—or at all if demolition is ultimately denied—remains unclear. But there is a path for a first phase of the project even if the second phase never ends up happening.

The CPA sought the designation for the entire parcel, including the school building as well as baseball fields to the west of the building that stretch to Woodburn Avenue. The conservation guidelines in CPA’s application would allow development on the field on Woodburn Avenue, which both CPA and the HCB staff want to see happen.

But Owens described the conservation guidelines as unclear with respect to how far the development could encroach upon the school and what type of infill would be allowed. He argued the fields should be excluded from the designation to add “flexibility” to the development site.

“The most straightforward way to approach the boundary is to set it behind the building and allow the new construction along Woodburn to follow existing zoning regulations,” Owens said.

Board member Tim Voss said breaking up the parcel was an unappealing solution to an obtuse problem. He motioned to approve the designation for the entire parcel while still removing prohibitions on development of the fields, and that motion carried.

Kingsley did not respond to our comment request.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.