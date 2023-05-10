LIST: Here’s who’s performing at this year’s Taste of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The nation’s longest-running Memorial Day weekend food festival has announced this year’s multi-genre music lineup.

Taste of Cincinnati returns to downtown Cincinnati May 27-29 and will showcase 39 local and national musical acts on four stages.

“Taste of Cincinnati is a unique opportunity to not only showcase Cincinnati’s culinary community but also the talented entertainers and performers we have in our own backyard,” says Rob Weidle, Senior Event Producer for Taste of Cincinnati. “This year’s lineup offers a wide range of performers across multiple genres that will satisfy many musical tastes.”

See the official lineup below of when and where to catch each performer:

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Dan Van Vechten - 11 a.m - 1 p.m. - ZYN Stage

Kryst Kruer - 11 a.m - 2 p.m. - Taste of Findlay Market Stage

Final Order - 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage

Linus Tate - 12 p.m - 3 p.m. -Food Truck Alley Stage

Danny Frazier Band - 2 p.m. - ZYN Stage

Maria Keck - 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Taste of Findlay Market Stage

Ralph and the Rhythm Hounds - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.- Taste of Cincinnati Stage

Soul Quest - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Food Truck Alley Stage

Jason Owens Band - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - ZYN Stage

Mark Joshua - 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Taste of Findlay Market Stage

Kenny Welch Band - 8 p.m.- 11 p.m.- ZYN Stage

Buzz Bin -8 p.m. -11 p.m. - Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage

Eleven Arrows - 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. - Food Truck Alley Stage

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Missy Werner Band - 11 a.m- 1:30 p.m. - ZYN Stage

Daniel in Stereo -11 a.m.- 2 p.m. - Taste of Findlay Market Stage

P. Ann Everson-Price and The All-Star Band - 12:00 - 3 p.m.- Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage

Ricky Nye Inc - 12:00 - 3 p.m. - Food Truck Alley Stage

Jeremy Short - 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - ZYN Stage

AprinasRevolutionaryLove - 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.- Taste of Findlay Market Stage

Tracy Walker Band - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage

Leroy Ellington’s Sacred Hearts - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Food Truck Alley Stage

Soul Shadow - 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - ZYN Stage

Elizabeth Walters - 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. - Taste of Findlay Market Stage

The Varner/Netherton Revival - 8 p.m.-11 p.m - ZYN Stage

The Whammies - 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. - Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage

Catalyst - 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. - Food Truck Alley Stage

Monday, May 29, 2023

Big Whiskey - 11 a.m - 1 p.m.- ZYN Stage

Pete Wagner Band - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Food Truck Alley Stage

Jim Kelly - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Taste of Findlay Market Stage

The Ingrid Rachel Project - 12:00 - 2 p.m. -Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage

Jack Burton Overdrive - 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.- Food Truck Alley Stage

Michelle Robinson Band - 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. - ZYN Stage

Big Gill & His Funky All-Stars - 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage

Tracy Walker - 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Taste of Findlay Market Stage

The SunBurners - 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. - Food Truck Alley Stage

Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. - ZYN Stage

3 Day Rule - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage

Matt Cowherd - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Taste of Findlay Market Stage

Moonbeau - 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Food Truck Alley Stage

Taste of Cincinnati restaurants, food trucks announced

The festival will be held on Fifth Street from Main Street to the ramps of I-71 and Columbia Parkway.

Visit the Taste of Cincinnati’s website for directions and street closings.

