LIST: Here’s who’s performing at this year’s Taste of Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The nation’s longest-running Memorial Day weekend food festival has announced this year’s multi-genre music lineup.
Taste of Cincinnati returns to downtown Cincinnati May 27-29 and will showcase 39 local and national musical acts on four stages.
“Taste of Cincinnati is a unique opportunity to not only showcase Cincinnati’s culinary community but also the talented entertainers and performers we have in our own backyard,” says Rob Weidle, Senior Event Producer for Taste of Cincinnati. “This year’s lineup offers a wide range of performers across multiple genres that will satisfy many musical tastes.”
See the official lineup below of when and where to catch each performer:
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Dan Van Vechten - 11 a.m - 1 p.m. - ZYN Stage
Kryst Kruer - 11 a.m - 2 p.m. - Taste of Findlay Market Stage
Final Order - 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage
Linus Tate - 12 p.m - 3 p.m. -Food Truck Alley Stage
Danny Frazier Band - 2 p.m. - ZYN Stage
Maria Keck - 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Taste of Findlay Market Stage
Ralph and the Rhythm Hounds - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.- Taste of Cincinnati Stage
Soul Quest - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Food Truck Alley Stage
Jason Owens Band - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - ZYN Stage
Mark Joshua - 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Taste of Findlay Market Stage
Kenny Welch Band - 8 p.m.- 11 p.m.- ZYN Stage
Buzz Bin -8 p.m. -11 p.m. - Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage
Eleven Arrows - 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. - Food Truck Alley Stage
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Missy Werner Band - 11 a.m- 1:30 p.m. - ZYN Stage
Daniel in Stereo -11 a.m.- 2 p.m. - Taste of Findlay Market Stage
P. Ann Everson-Price and The All-Star Band - 12:00 - 3 p.m.- Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage
Ricky Nye Inc - 12:00 - 3 p.m. - Food Truck Alley Stage
Jeremy Short - 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - ZYN Stage
AprinasRevolutionaryLove - 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.- Taste of Findlay Market Stage
Tracy Walker Band - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage
Leroy Ellington’s Sacred Hearts - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Food Truck Alley Stage
Soul Shadow - 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - ZYN Stage
Elizabeth Walters - 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. - Taste of Findlay Market Stage
The Varner/Netherton Revival - 8 p.m.-11 p.m - ZYN Stage
The Whammies - 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. - Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage
Catalyst - 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. - Food Truck Alley Stage
Monday, May 29, 2023
Big Whiskey - 11 a.m - 1 p.m.- ZYN Stage
Pete Wagner Band - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Food Truck Alley Stage
Jim Kelly - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Taste of Findlay Market Stage
The Ingrid Rachel Project - 12:00 - 2 p.m. -Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage
Jack Burton Overdrive - 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.- Food Truck Alley Stage
Michelle Robinson Band - 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. - ZYN Stage
Big Gill & His Funky All-Stars - 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage
Tracy Walker - 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Taste of Findlay Market Stage
The SunBurners - 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. - Food Truck Alley Stage
Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. - ZYN Stage
3 Day Rule - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage
Matt Cowherd - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Taste of Findlay Market Stage
Moonbeau - 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Food Truck Alley Stage
Taste of Cincinnati restaurants, food trucks announced
The festival will be held on Fifth Street from Main Street to the ramps of I-71 and Columbia Parkway.
Visit the Taste of Cincinnati’s website for directions and street closings.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the story’s headline in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.