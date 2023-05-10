Contests
Lynchburg-Clay Local School District lock down lifted; situation ongoing

School lockers
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Ohio (WXIX) - Schools in the Lynchburg-Clay School District were under lockdown Wednesday due to a ‘police situation’, according to Highland County dispatch.

The lockdown has now been lifted and Lynchburg Schools have now dismissed students, according to the superintendent’s office.

Superintendent Jack Fisher posted on Facebook that law enforcement issued the lockdown on all school campuses around 1:30 p.m.

“All students are safe and the buildings are not releasing until we are given clearance by local law enforcement to do so,” the post said. “The incident is a situation on Route 50. We will let law enforcement comment further on the actual incident.”

The post also advised using precautions while traveling along SR 50/135.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Department says this is an ongoing situation and that no other details have been released at this time.

