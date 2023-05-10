Man found shot outside Skyline in St. Bernard

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police in this small northwestern Hamilton County village of about 4,070 people are investigating an overnight shooting in its Vine Street business district.

The victim was found on the ground outside Skyline Chili at 4911 Vine Street at 9:30 p.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

He was shot in the stomach and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also investigated outside the Pizza Hut investigating at 4971 Vine Street

No arrests or suspects were announced.

Police cleared all scenes by midnight.

FOX19 NOW has a request for comment into St. Bernard police and will update this story once we hear back.

