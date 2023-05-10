Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

‘Monumental success’: Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at zoo

The Sacramento Zoo said it’s the first orangutan birth at the zoo since 1981.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO (Gray News) – A California zoo welcomed a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan baby last week.

The Sacramento Zoo said it’s the first orangutan birth at the zoo since 1981.

Zoo officials said the healthy male baby was born on May 1 to 19-year-old first-time mother Indah.

Indah’s behavior following the birth was “appropriate” according to the zoo, but she was having difficulty nursing so zookeepers stepped in to help care for the infant.

“The baby is currently receiving around the clock care by animal care and veterinary staff while the team is continuously reevaluating plans to reunite the infant with Indah,” the zoo said in a statement. “The timeframe for reintroduction is unknown at this time, but that remains the ultimate goal.”

The baby is not yet named, and zoo officials said it remains behind the scenes with Indah and is not available for public view yet.

“With only 79 Sumatran orangutans in human care in the United States, and populations of wild orangutans rapidly declining, every birth is a monumental success for the species,” the zoo said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jonathan Curl hosts “JonJon and Friends” on KISS 107.1.
Cincinnati radio personality arrested in NKY
Westbound Interstate 275 was shut down between Five Mile Road and SR-52 for several hours.
1 dead after fiery crash on I-275 WB, coroner says
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along...
Cincinnati pizza chain opens second location in Northern Kentucky
A 22-year-old man is dead in Cincinnati’s latest homicide, police said early Tuesday.
22-year-old man killed in Mt. Airy shooting identified

Latest News

A gas station remains closed less than a week after a fatal shooting in Detroit, Michigan,...
‘Please, man, don’t shoot us’: Witness says man shot 3 people, killing 1, in dispute over $4
Daniel Perry reacts after being sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Garrett Foster at the...
Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump, CNN gear up for high-stakes town hall after sex assault verdict
Students presenting documentary on COVID-19 pandemic experiences
Students presenting documentary on COVID-19 pandemic experiences
This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland,...
4 teens charged in slaying of police officer who was returning home from work