No jail time for West Chester physical therapist in child porn case

The investigation began after authorities received a tip about a Snapchat account, according to Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Sheehan.(WGEM)
By Morgan Parrish
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A West Chester physical therapist will not be sent to prison after he was charged with 10 counts of child pornography.

Matthew Sigler was sentenced Wednesday to five years of community control, which is the max allowed under Ohio law, a judge announced in court.

The investigation began after authorities received a tip about a Snapchat account, according to Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Sheehan.

Sigler allegedly viewed or possessed the pornography on or about July 25.

The pornography depicts a minor who is not his child in a state of nudity “where such nudity constitutes a lewd exhibition or involves a graphic focus on the genitals,” the indictment reads.

Sheehan says there were no identifiable victims.

State records further show that the licensee was disciplined for a 2020 incident during which he allegedly texted an inappropriate photo of himself to a patient.

The records show he received a written reprimand and was ordered to pay a $500 fine as well as complete a course titled “Professional Boundaries and Ethics.”

A letter dated September 2020 from the Ohio Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy and Athletic Trainers Board notes Sigler fulfilled those obligations.

