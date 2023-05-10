Contests
Paramount shutters MTV News, slashes workforce


FILE - Paramount Media Networks announced it's pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its U.S. workforce by 25%.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Paramount Media Networks announced it’s pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its U.S. workforce by 25%.

The division’s president said in a memo to staff Tuesday that despite the media giant’s “success” in streaming, the company continues to feel pressure from broader economic headwinds.

The decision brings an end to the iconic music video network’s news division.

It once covered a range of issues from pop culture to politics and became a household name for Generation X and millennial adolescents.

MTV News had already been significantly scaled down in recent years.

In addition to MTV News, some units in the company are being eliminated altogether, most of which are in operations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

