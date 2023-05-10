Popular taco truck to open eatery in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A favored late-night food truck known for its “Mexico City style” street tacos is planting roots in the heart of the city.

Established in 2019, the pop-up food trailer Pata Roja Taqueria will now have a brick-and-mortar space in the Court Street Plaza, according to a release from 3CDC.

“We truly feel our taqueria will thrive here, in a space that is so connected to the community,” said Pata Roja owner, Derrick Braziel. “We see Pata Roja as a way to help bridge the gap between the Central Business District and Over-the-Rhine, bringing these two communities together through a shared love of good food and good company.”

Braziel and his business partner Michael Millay say the restaurant’s layout will have a Mexico City taqueria atmosphere infused with a connection to the Cincinnati Reds - ‘Pata Roja’ means ‘red leg’ in Spanish.

Additionally, Braziel and Millay said they have begun planning a new menu of signature dishes that will reflect the bold, authentic flavors they love.

“We’re really looking forward to giving this Cincinnati staple a permanent home in the heart of Court Street Plaza,” said Lindzie Gunnels, Commercial Leasing Manager with 3CDC. “As we continue to see the Court Street Plaza area grow, we can’t think of a better partner than Derrick Braziel – he’s extremely passionate about his work, he’s a great asset to the community, and he’s committed to creating a unique, welcoming spot with Pata Roja.”

Pop-up truck Pata Roja announces opening of permanent location

Pata Roja is slated to open in late 2023.

