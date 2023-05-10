Contests
‘Repulsive and offensive:’ Xavier University President addresses Bob Huggins controversy

Photo of Bob Huggins
Photo of Bob Huggins(West Virginia University)
By Mary LeBus
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier University President Colleen Hanycz delivered a statement Wednesday on the controversy surrounding former University of Cincinnati Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins.

On Monday, 700WLW Radio Host Bill Cunningham interviewed Huggins. The two were discussing the historic rivalry between the Bearcats and the Musketeers when Huggins used an anti-gay slur.

While Hanycz posted a comment on Tuesday about the rhetoric used during the interview, she says she wanted to clarify where she and the Xavier community stand on the issue.

“The deplorable mischaracterizations and homophobic slurs directed towards our LGBTQ+ and our Catholic communities were repulsive and offensive,” she said Wednesday. “To those in our Xavier family who were directly targeted and harmed by these hateful words, be assured that you are invaluable members of our [community] and you belong here. Your presence makes us better.”

Huggins, who is also the current West Virginia University men’s basketball coach, has been under fire since Monday’s interview.

He later made a statement on the controversial language he used calling it “insensitive and abhorrent.”

Since reviewing the situation, WVU has decided not to fire Huggins, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Xavier University President expected to address Huggins controversy
