‘Repulsive and offensive:’ Xavier University President addresses Bob Huggins controversy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier University President Colleen Hanycz delivered a statement Wednesday on the controversy surrounding former University of Cincinnati Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins.

On Monday, 700WLW Radio Host Bill Cunningham interviewed Huggins. The two were discussing the historic rivalry between the Bearcats and the Musketeers when Huggins used an anti-gay slur.

While Hanycz posted a comment on Tuesday about the rhetoric used during the interview, she says she wanted to clarify where she and the Xavier community stand on the issue.

“The deplorable mischaracterizations and homophobic slurs directed towards our LGBTQ+ and our Catholic communities were repulsive and offensive,” she said Wednesday. “To those in our Xavier family who were directly targeted and harmed by these hateful words, be assured that you are invaluable members of our [community] and you belong here. Your presence makes us better.”

Huggins, who is also the current West Virginia University men’s basketball coach, has been under fire since Monday’s interview.

He later made a statement on the controversial language he used calling it “insensitive and abhorrent.”

Since reviewing the situation, WVU has decided not to fire Huggins, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Sources: WVU and coach Bob Huggins are finalizing details for him to return to the sideline next season in the wake of him using an anti-gay slur in a radio interview earlier this week. He's expected to receive a suspension, $1 million salary reduction and sensitivity training. pic.twitter.com/w2VSVrl22p — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 10, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.