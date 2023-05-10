Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Students presenting documentary on COVID-19 pandemic experiences

Students presenting documentary on COVID-19 pandemic experiences
Students presenting documentary on COVID-19 pandemic experiences
By Jason Maxwell
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several Tri-State students are set to unveil a documentary they created about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.

Several Tri-State students are set to unveil a documentary they created about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Curl hosts “JonJon and Friends” on KISS 107.1.
Cincinnati radio personality arrested in NKY
Westbound Interstate 275 was shut down between Five Mile Road and SR-52 for several hours.
1 dead after fiery crash on I-275 WB, coroner says
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along...
Cincinnati pizza chain opens second location in Northern Kentucky
A 22-year-old man is dead in Cincinnati’s latest homicide, police said early Tuesday.
22-year-old man killed in Mt. Airy shooting identified

Latest News

Fire caused “significant damage to the kitchen area” at The Monkey Bar & Grille along the...
Monkey Bar & Grille reopens week after fire
Xavier University announces new medical school
Xavier University announces new medical school
There is police activity on State Route 50 in Lawrenceburg.
Lynchburg-Clay Local School District lock down lifted; situation ongoing
The Hamilton Fire Department River Rescue Team initiated the search and was later joined by the...
Crews searching Great Miami River for Hamilton man who jumped in after crash