SWAT responds to Cleves mobile home park

By Chancelor Winn
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A SWAT standoff is underway Tuesday night at Westbrook Village mobile home park in the Village of Cleves.

Law enforcement officers including Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies have been at the scene since 8 p.m.

Two SWAT trucks arrived around 10:15 p.m.

Neighbors have been instructed to stay inside.

