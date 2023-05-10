Western and Southern Open could leave Mason for Charlotte

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/WBTV) - The Western and Southern Open could be leaving its longtime home in Mason for Charlotte, North Carolina, according to FOX19 NOW’s Gray affiliate WBTV.

The Charlotte-based news station reported Wednesday there was a meeting held between developers, investors and the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to discuss Project Breakpoint.

The project’s developers, Beemok Sports and Entertainment, hope to bring the Western and Southern Open to Charlotte as part of a proposed $400 million tennis complex, WBTV reports.

Beemok Sports bought the rights to the Western and Southern Open in 2022 for around $250 million.

A decision to uproot the tournament from its Mason home is not final yet.

A statement from Beemok Capital says they are “evaluating” their options regarding the future of the Western and Southern Open.

The Western & Southern Open has an incredible history and we are making major investments in the tournament to enhance the experience for players and fans. As careful stewards of the tournament, we are evaluating a number of options as part of a deliberate process relative to its future location, before making substantial investments required to host an expanded event. Our process in other cities follows the same course we have taken in Greater Cincinnati, to both present the benefits of the tournament to the local community as well as evaluate the opportunities and constraints the region presents. We’ve had productive conversations with state and local representatives in Mason and the surrounding area and have made considerable efforts to develop a potential master plan to expand the event in its current location. We have great respect for the City of Mason and are excited to host the tournament here in August and for years to come. We expect to make a decision on the long-term home of the tournament after it concludes later this summer.

Recently, the budget proposed by the Ohio House of Representatives contained $22.5 million for the Western and Southern Open.

Ohio Rep. Adam Mathews (R-Lebanon) said the money will go toward a massive expansion of the Linder Family Tennis Center.

“We are looking at a $150 million expansion, the vast majority of that paid for by the new private owner,” Mathews said.

The expansion would mark the event’s largest facilities investment since it moved to Mason 44 years ago.

The tournament draws 180,000 viewers every year from 50 states and more than 35 countries and is broadcast to more than 50 million viewers worldwide. It creates an estimated economic impact for the surrounding area of around $80 million.

Mathews said the state money, if included in the final budget signed by Gov. DeWine, would supplement investment from the tournament’s private ownership.

The tournament would be expanded to two weeks and the draw to 96 players from 48. Just three of the other Masters 1,000 tournaments around the world feature 96-player draws: Indian Wells, Miami and Madrid.

Mathews said the expansion would double the number of tennis courts and add pickleball as well as year-round programming, including concerts.

When the tournament was purchased in 2022, concerns arose that it could eventually leave Greater Cincinnati. Mathews stated the private investment and planned expansion would ensure that won’t happen.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that it stays and that it expands and maintains it here in Warren County,” he said.

The Western and Southern Open is the branded name of the Cincinnati Masters, a dual WTA/ATP tournament held in Mason every August.

The tournament started in 1899 at the Avondale Athletic Club on land that is now owned by Xavier University. It would change locations and court surfaces and at one point drop the women’s draw over the next century.

In 1979, the tournament moved to its current home in Warren County, where it became the only event outside the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open—the grand slams—to feature more than two stadium courts. It currently features four.

The men’s and women’s events were combined in 2011, and a major expansion began that would add six new courts, a new main entrance, a new entry plaza and retail space. A new five-story building was added to the southern side of Center Court in 2017.

The tournament is known for its intimate fan experience, with practice courts nudged together near the stadia and ample fan viewing space.

It’s one of nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments on the men’s circuit and one of ten WTA Masters 1000 tournaments on the women’s circuit, each a step below the grand slams. Just four other Masters 1000 tournaments host men’s and women’s events concurrently.

