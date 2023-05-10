Wilmington man stole thousands from woman in apparent real estate scam: court docs

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wilmington man is accused of stealing thousands from a woman in an apparent real estate investment scam, court records show.

The Ohio Division of Securities made a criminal referral to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Last week, a grand jury indicted 46-year-old Shawn Long on two counts of grand theft.

Long misappropriated $7,500 “or more but less than $150,000″ from the woman, who lives in Ohio, in funds received related to a real estate investment between Oct. 19, 2018, to July 31, 2019, according to a copy of his indictment.

The charges are fourth-degree felonies.

If convicted, Long faces a prison sentence on each count of 6-18 months and a $5,000 fine.

Long is scheduled to appear before a judge in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on May 16 at 8:30 a.m, court records show.

FOX19 NOW is reaching out to him for comment and will update this story once we hear back.

He does not have an attorney on file yet, court records show.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Division of Securities is encouraging all potential investors to call the Division’s Investor Protection Hotline at 877-683-7841 before investing and ask:

Is the securities professional, platform, or firm properly licensed to do business in Ohio?

Is the security being promoted by the firm, platform, or the professional registered for sale in Ohio?

Are there any enforcement actions involving the firm, professional, platform, or securities product being promoted?

