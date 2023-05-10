Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Wilmington man stole thousands from woman in apparent real estate scam: court docs

A Wilmington man is accused of stealing thousands from a woman in an apparent real estate...
A Wilmington man is accused of stealing thousands from a woman in an apparent real estate investment scam.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wilmington man is accused of stealing thousands from a woman in an apparent real estate investment scam, court records show.

The Ohio Division of Securities made a criminal referral to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Last week, a grand jury indicted 46-year-old Shawn Long on two counts of grand theft.

Long misappropriated $7,500 “or more but less than $150,000″ from the woman, who lives in Ohio, in funds received related to a real estate investment between Oct. 19, 2018, to July 31, 2019, according to a copy of his indictment.

The charges are fourth-degree felonies.

If convicted, Long faces a prison sentence on each count of 6-18 months and a $5,000 fine.

Long is scheduled to appear before a judge in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on May 16 at 8:30 a.m, court records show.

FOX19 NOW is reaching out to him for comment and will update this story once we hear back.

He does not have an attorney on file yet, court records show.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Division of Securities is encouraging all potential investors to call the Division’s Investor Protection Hotline at 877-683-7841 before investing and ask:

  • Is the securities professional, platform, or firm properly licensed to do business in Ohio?
  • Is the security being promoted by the firm, platform, or the professional registered for sale in Ohio?
  • Are there any enforcement actions involving the firm, professional, platform, or securities product being promoted?

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Curl hosts “JonJon and Friends” on KISS 107.1.
Cincinnati radio personality arrested in NKY
Westbound Interstate 275 was shut down between Five Mile Road and SR-52 for several hours.
1 dead after fiery crash on I-275 WB, coroner says
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along...
Cincinnati pizza chain opens second location in Northern Kentucky
A 22-year-old man is dead in Cincinnati’s latest homicide, police said early Tuesday.
22-year-old man killed in Mt. Airy shooting identified

Latest News

The P&G Music Stage at 2020 Taste of Cincinnati. File photo
LIST: Here’s who’s performing at this year’s Taste of Cincinnati
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man found shot outside Skyline in St. Bernard
Michael McMillen's 2014 mug shot. His new one isn't available yet at the Hamilton County...
Cleves dad barricaded inside trailer with multiple guns, 4 kids: court docs
A male died in the fiery crash that closed westbound Interstate I-275 for hours Tuesday,...
Coroner: Male died in fiery I-275 crash