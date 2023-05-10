Xavier University announces new medical school

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier University’s Board of Trustees approved plans Friday for the nation’s first Jesuit Osteopathic Medical College.

Dozens of people gathered on Xavier’s campus Wednesday to celebrate the announcement and learn more about the college, which is slated to open in 2027.

Xavier President Colleen Hancyz says specific details are still being worked out, such as where the school will go and what it will look like.

“We are entering into a campus planning process this summer and into the fall and will locate that position of the building in particular during that time,” Xavier President Colleen Hanycz said.

FOX19NOW was told that the college will be at least 80,000 square feet and will welcome 600 new students to the four-year program once it is up and running.

“We will attract the very best, said Xavier Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Rachel Chrastil. “We already do. It bears repeating, year after year, 85 percent of our students who apply to medical school are accepted - more than double the national average.”

Xavier is preparing for the future as the need for medical professionals continues to grow.

According to data from the Robert Graham Center, an organization that conducts policy research on family medicine, Ohio needs to add nearly 700 primary-care physicians to the workforce by 2030 in order to catch up with demand.

“By 2025, it is predicted that Ohio will have lost 1,200 primary care doctors, and that is an area we simply need to correct if we are going to improve people’s overall wellness and access to medical care,” Hanycz explained.

The university says that construction alone will generate more than $125 million dollars in economic impact and support 742 jobs. Additionally, the college will produce 3.2 million dollars in state and local taxes.

