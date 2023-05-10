Xavier University President to address Huggins controversy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier University’s President Colleen Hanycz is expected to address the controversy surrounding former University of Cincinnati Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins on Wednesday.

Huggins has been under fire since Monday morning’s interview with 700WLW radio host Bill Cunningham after he used an anti-gay slur on air.

During the interview, Huggins was attempting to describe the historic rivalry between the UC Bearcats and the Xavier Musketeers.

He later made a statement on the controversial language he used calling it “insensitive and abhorrent.”

Hanycz also issued a statement in response to the interview, detailing what Xavier University’s mission is as a Jesuit Catholic school.

Huggins is currently the men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University.

According to Pete Thamel with ESPN, Huggins will not be fired and is expected to receive a suspension, $1 million salary reduction and sensitivity training.

