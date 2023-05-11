Contests
1 dead in Lockland shooting, sheriff’s office says

A road is blocked off near the scene of a shooting in Lockland, Ohio. Police say the suspect...
A road is blocked off near the scene of a shooting in Lockland, Ohio. Police say the suspect fled the scene by vehicle.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in Lockland, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on Wyoming Avenue near South Wayne Avenue.

A male victim with a gunshot wound to the neck was found in the area, Lockland police said.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to a message sent out to parents, Wyoming School District officials were told by Wyoming police that a shooting had taken place near Star Market on Wyoming Avenue in Lockland and that officers believed the suspect fled the scene by car.

Police did not advise that any of the school buildings go into lockdown but district officials decided to keep students at Wyoming Middle School and Elm School inside for recess, the message read.

Deputies say there is no current threat to the public.

