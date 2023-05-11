Contests
15-year-old graduates high school with numerous honors, awards

Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.(Covington Latin School)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky 15-year-old is graduating high school in just a matter of days, and will soon be on his way to college in the fall.

Soon-to-be Covington Latin School graduate, Anthony Brown has plans to attend the University of California, San Diego where he will study biology.

While his time in high school was shorter than most, he was heavily involved in organizations inside and outside of school and was able to do it all while maintaining a 4.48 GPA.

During his sophomore and junior years, Brown served as the Student Body President and was a member of the National Honor Society and Junior Classical League.

He also traveled to London and Ireland for a study abroad trip, worked as a camp coach for the Cincinnati Reds summer camp and took 10 years of piano lessons.

Each season, Brown committed to play at least one sport, including varsity baseball (4 years), varsity cross country (4 years), varsity soccer (2 years), varsity swimming (4 years), track and field (2 years) and club ultimate frisbee (2 years).

Throughout his athletic career, the 15-year-old has received several awards, such as the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Triple Threat Award and the Academic All-State Honors.

Brown will be graduating with the 41 other students in his class, 14 of whom are 16 years old.

